A Review Of Kingsdown Mattresses

Most consumers are aware of the big mattress manufacturers like Sealy and Serta but there are other, smaller, independent mattress manufacturers that make mid- to high-end mattresses. Kingsdown mattresses aspire to fill this niche. What follows is a short review on what types of mattresses on offer from Kingsdown.

Kingsdown have been making mattresses for over a hundred years. Kingsdown make only the more traditional inner-spring mattress. Whilst others like Simmons manufacturer pocketed coil mattresses and Tempur-Pedic lead the way in producing memory foam mattresses, Kingsdown prefers to stick to what it knows best. But this is no bad thing; the fact is most people prefer sleeping on a traditional inner-spring mattress and this type of mattress remains the most popular type. What Kingsdown tries to do is make the best inner-spring mattress at a price most consumers can afford.

The Kingsdown Body System mattress is the company’s latest offering. The mattress is made from a full coil system using coils made from high-tempered steel. This is nothing new; many high-end mattresses are made with this type of coil. What Kingsdown has done is to employ the latest computer technology to design a mattress that is as comfortable as any on the market. Kingsdown claim the unique construction of the Body Shape mattress shapes and conforms to an individual’s body shape, allowing hips, head, and ankles to maintain the optimal straight line position. The Body System mattress comes in numerous configurations. Whether or not the Kingsdown Body System gives you better support than other top quality mattresses is debatable, but many consumer reports give the mattress a favorable thumbs-up.

What really helps to ensure that you get the best Kingsdown Body System mattress is the Dormo-Diagnostics Sleep Machine from Kingsdown. Simply put the Dormo-Diagnostics Sleep Machine is a computer system that has been compiled from sleep research carried out on millions of people. The system works by getting the customer to answer a few questions, then to lie down on a special diagnostic bed. The computer system makes its calculations and in a few minutes the customer has an easy to read printout that recommends the best Kingsdown mattress for their needs.

The Dormo-Diagnostics Sleep Machine tries to take the guess work out of buying a mattress. Of course, some will prefer to trust their own instincts about choosing a mattress but I, for one, think letting a machine analyze your sleep requirements is a step forward; after all, do you really feel comfortable trying out a mattress in a busy store, fully clothed, laying down with your partner and trying out all your usual sleep positions!

Speaking of laying down on a mattress with your partner, Kingsdown also offer a range of mattress called the Kingsdown Partner Perfect. The company claims that the Partner Perfect is the most technically advanced mattress in the world but basically it is just another inner-spring mattress. Inner spring mattresses inherently cause wave motion when one partner moves thereby disturbing the sleep of the other.

Manufacturers have tried other types of mattress design to eliminate motion disturbance. I’ve tried most of them; water bed and pocketed coil to name but two. But personally, if you really want a mattress that totally eliminates motion disturbance you’re probably best with a memory foam mattress. My wife and I currently sleep on a Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress and we both love it: I no longer cause my wife to lose sleep during the night as I toss and turn.

Finally, there is the Kingsdown Plush Sense mattress. The Kingsdown Crown Imperial Plush mattress uses the ProEdge Spring System in the mattress and box spring, thereby giving greater comfort and a perimeter that is 20% firmer than other mattresses giving a better edge to edge support. The mattress is hypo-allergenic using two layers of Flexatron, combined with a layer of high-density SupersoftFoam, with an ultra-thick layer of convoluted Qualatex to help give a low pressure sleep surface for longer, undisturbed sleep.

If you prefer traditional inner spring mattresses – and most consumers do – then it is worth while taking a look at a Kingsdown mattress. Kingsdown mattresses may not lead the field in mattress technology but the company does make mattresses of excellent quality.





Source by Robin Cassidy