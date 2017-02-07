A Personal Review of Longines Watches

I have long been a fan of Longines watches. Longines are impeccably made and stylish timepieces. Longines watches are affordable Swiss watches for the average consumer, but being affordable doesn’t mean you have to forgo quality.

Longines have been making quality watches since 1832. In 1912 Longines made history in the world of sports by introducing the concept of an electric wire, which at the start and finish of a race, activated and stopped a timing mechanism. This innovation in timekeeping by Longines has ensured that Longines have been appointed official timekeepers at many of the world’s top sporting events. Longines sports watches reflect this sporting history. But Longines also make many elegant watches for both men and women; I think Longines watches for women are especially beautiful. The current collection of Longines watches reflect this.

The DolceVita collection by Longines is simple and elegant in design. The face is rectangular with simple hour markers. The DolceVita dial comes in black, white or pink mother of pearl. The case comes in stainless steel, although you can buy a gold case set with 32 Top Wesselton diamonds (0.32 carat) – this comes with matching gold bracelet. Stainless steel versions can also be bought with inlaid diamonds and come with either stainless steel bracelets or white or black lacquered leather strap. Some versions of the Longines DolceVita can be worn by men, but it is as an elegant ladies watch that the Longines DolceVita truly comes into its own.

Longines claim that the Evidenza is invocative of the 1920s. I feel there is some justification in this as the facia of the watch does seem to be old fashioned – but not out-of-date. The tonneau shape of the case goes back to a Longines model dating from 1911; the tonneau shape being an oval with flattened ends. The Longines Evidenza is suitable for both men and women. The casing is stainless steel although there is a ladies gold version set 44, 0.22 carat, diamonds. The Longines Evidenza comes with either a quartz or self-winding movement. My favourite Evidenza is the one that comes in a stainless steel case with dark brown alligator strap, enhanced by 12 blue painted Arabic numerals. This model also features a moon-phase display with a 31-day calendar at 6 o’clock as well as day of the week and month apertures at 12 o’clock – a very nice watch.

The Longines BelleArti is a truly elegant ladies watch. I am fortunate enough to have been able to buy my wife a Longines BelleArti watch for her birthday. The BelleArti range are simple and understated, evoking memories of the Art Deco movement of the 1920s. The dial comes in black, silver or mother-of-pearl. All dials feature 11 Arabic figures, a second subdial at 6 o’clock and “Cathedral” hands. Some models are available with inlaid diamonds – my wife’s watch is without. The casing of the Longines BelleArti is rectangular with a sight curvature of the sides, lending the whole watch a very feminie feel.

La Grande Classique de Longines styling calls much upon the earlier design traditions of Longines. The casing is a simple circle and comes in either stainless steel or gold – some models come with inlaid diamonds. As you might expect, for this classical style of watch, the faces come in black, white or mother of pearl. The Logines Grande Classique is definitely for thise of prefer the look of a more traditional watch.

The Longines LungoMare is for those who like a more modern looking watch. There is a ladies verion of this watch. The casing is round and comes only in stainless steel. The LungoMare is also water resitant to 100 meters. I really like the LungoMare. It’s pure understated style. It avoids stylistic gimmicks, such as big crowns, over-sized hands and cluttered facia. This watch rivals such makes as Breitling, Tag Heuer and Rolex but priced at a more realistic price for consumers.

Longines also make the the Lingbergh watch. It commemorates the first flight across the Atlantic by Charles Lindbergh. Personally I don’t like commemorative watches and I’m not a fan of the design of this watch either.

The Longines Master collection appeals to those who want the most functionality out of their watch. Most watches in this collection come with complications, self-winding mechanical movements beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour, with a rated power reserve of 42 hours. Many also come with a chronograph function. I feel the Longines Master collection is for those who want the best from what Longines has to offer.

All longines watches come with sapphire glass and superb movements. And Longines offer a broad range of designs to choose from, unlike other swiss watch makers. I like Longines watches: Longines make owning a quality Swiss affordable for the average consumer.





Source by Robin Cassidy