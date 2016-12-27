A Comparison Of The Hollon PRO Republic Series Gun Safe With Industry Recommendations

When buying a gun safe cabinet experts in this field agree that there are a number of recommended guidelines for purchasers to follow. The reasons for following these recommendations are well documented on the internet and this article is not going to re-hash these reasons. Rather, the purpose of this article is to summarize the guidelines and then compare the recommendations with the specifications for the Hollon Gun Safe Cabinet Republic Series.

Recommendations for buying a gun safe cabinet:

Know what the gun safe is to be used for now and what your future requirement might be.

Safe doors made of plate steel 1/4″ to 1/2″ thick

Safe bodies constructed of 10 gauge steel or thicker

Constructed using continuous welds not stitch welds.

The gun cabinet should have a digital or biometric lock

A minimum of two locking bolts on each of the safes four sides

Locking bolts made of hardened steel and 1″ to 1 1/2″ in diameter.

The safe should come with a relocker.

Preferably external hinges

A gun cabinet should have pre-drilled anchor holes

Preferable the gun cabinet should be fireproof.

A fireproof gun cabinet should have an expandable door seal.

How does the PRO Republic Series compare:

The PRO Republic gun safe cabinet series comes in four sizes holding from sixteen (16) to forty-five (45) rifles plus security for pistols using the pocket door organizer. The PRO series has the range of safes to suit your requirements now and in the future.

The Republic series gun cabinet has doors 5″ thick with 1/4″ (3 gauge) solid steel plate added to the entire door for pry bar resistance and drill/ballistic armored hard plate to protect the lock.

The body of a RG16, RG22 and RG39 gun safe cabinet is constructed of 9 gauge (5/32″) seamless steel and the RG45 gun safe cabinet of 1/8″ steel.

Combination locks come standard with the PRO gun cabinet. While combination locks are slower to open than electronic locks there are a number of people who consider combination locks more durable and trouble free than digital locks and biometric locks.

With the exception of the PDO-RG45 gun safe cabinet, which has eleven (11) active steel locking bolts plus five (5) fixed locking bolts on the hinged side, the other gun safes in the PRO series have seven (7) active steel locking bolts and three (3) on the hinged side. All the locking bolts are 1 to 1 1/2″ diameter chrome plated solid steel.

Each gun cabinet in the series comes with an active spring loaded re-locker to prevent punch attacks.

Hinges are external hinges to allow full 180 degree door opening.

Each gun safe cabinet comes with pre-drilled anchor holes.

The Republic series gun cabinet comes with three layers of fireboard in the door and two layers in the body giving a Torch Resistant Fire Rated protection of one hour at 1250 degrees F.

To further protect valuables the PRO series of safes have a heat activated expandable intumescent door seal designed to protect the safes interior from smoke and water.

Across the twelve recommendations for buying a gun cabinet, the PRO Republic Series gun safes not only meets the recommendations but in many instances exceeds them.





