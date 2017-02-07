A Brief Study on Tag Heuer and Michele Watches

Originated in Belgium in the year 1940, Michele watches is popularly known for their unique designs and styling. Initially the concept of creating timepieces of this brand came from the famous watchmaker Maurice Barouh. Later with his son, Jack Barouh, Maurice succeeded in creating more matchless designs. The ‘MW collection’ for women was the one to have gained the most popularity within years and buying CSX Diamond became a craze during those days.

When the business was gaining popularity in the market Barouh’s third generation, Jeremy and Michele joined Jack’s company in 2000 and 2002 respectively. With their joint effort, the company created a stir in the entire watch-making industry. The company started designing unique timepieces like the CSX-Diamond Chronographs, which simply drove people crazy. A famous American Time Magazine named Michele as ‘a watch market star’ for his contributions in the watch making industry.

Michele always focuses in producing timepieces that maintain the age-old traditional design and quality. That doesn’t mean that each and every piece has the same look. Each piece comes in an extraordinary shape, contemporary design and striking color. The richly textured dials and luxurious leather straps makes the timepieces look more unique.

Like the Michele wrist-wears, Tag Heuer Watches also has a long history. Edouard Heuer is the founder of the brand. He is famous for producing chronographs and sports watches. He has been creating avant-garde collection since 1860. The company’s first creation is the ‘oscillating pinion’ in 1887, which is still used by the major watchmakers for making mechanical chronographs. Heuer achieved a copyright for the “Time of Trip”. This was the first dashboard chronograph designed for the use in aircraft and automobiles. In 1914, he introduced the first wrist chronograph. ‘Autavia’ was the next dashboard timer introduced in 1933 for the aviation and automobile sector. He continued manufacturing chronographs for the German air force pilots from 1935 to early 1940s. Then, in late 1950s came up the fresh series of dashboard timers. Chronographs designed between 1970s and 1980s also deserve a special mention. However, the current line of Tag Heuer watches includes Aquaracer, Formula One and Grand Carrera.

There are many online shops that stock Tag Heuer and Michele watches. While buying them you must be very careful, as there are plenty of shops that sell fake timepieces as original ones to their customers. So, it would always be a wise idea to purchase from an authentic online dealer of the brands.





Source by James Oliver Paul