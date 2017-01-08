7 Best Magento Extensions for Your Business

Magento! The fun and easy-to-use eCommerce platform doesn’t just stop at simply helping your customers with item listings and orders. Of course not! Magento can be more than that through the use of extensions. Extensions are like plugins or modifications that can help customize your Magento installation and allow your site to have many more things than what Magento itself can do.

For example, we all know that social integration is a key to the success of any business. Why not integrate social networks like Facebook or Pinterest on your online store? Allow your visitors to promote your products through social sharing buttons by installing free extensions such as the Pinterest Integration extension.

Here are 7 of the best Magento Extensions to help your business:

1. File System



Do you want to edit Magento files straight from your admin panel without having to go through all that hassle of going directly to the file? File System is an extension that can help you do just that.

2. Facebook Comments



Who hasn’t used Facebook or heard about it? It is estimated that Facebook will have over 900 million users this year. With such a large fan base, can you really afford to miss out on social integration tools such as this one? Facebook Comments allows your visitors to interact and comment on products in your Magento-based store through Facebook’s comment system, giving them the ability to stay connected within Facebook even while on your site.

3. Guest Book



With the Guest Book extensions, your Magento-based website will encourage your visitors to return to your site because of this community-building tool. Allow your visitors to talk with one another, leave user feedback and leave their mark behind.

4. Recent Reviews



The Recent Reviews extension helps customers trust more on products on your site thanks to the experiences and stories left by other users. What better way than to help sell a product than allowing reviews to be left on it?

5. Rate the Store



Do you know what you’re customers think about your online store? Let them rate your store using this simple to use extension.

6. Forms 1.0.2



With Forms 1.0.2, you can create customize forms for your online store. This means that you can create any type of form for your customers to fill! Think of the possibilities.

7. Share Me!



Another important social integration extension for your Magneto-based website. You can easily get share me and all other extensions online.





