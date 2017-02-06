6 Most Creative Housewarming Gift Ideas for Art and Music Lovers

If you have a friend who sees art and hears music in everything, you would probably know what it’s like to receive a creative housewarming gift. More often than not, they are handmade, down to earth and most importantly, they are out of the ordinary. In simple words, they are simple, thoughtful and straight from the heart. So, when the time comes to return the favour, it only makes sense to do the same for the art and music lovers. So what if your mind does not bend creatively as much as theirs, shopping for gifts for art and music lovers can fun. All you need is an insight into what ‘wows’ them and the right place to look for gift ideas.

Books

Every artist and musician appreciate an elaborate book on their field of art and its old and contemporary techniques. This is why they make amazing gifts for all occasions. Since housewarming is a great opportunity to present decorative items to the recipients, coffee table books are something you can consider. Not only they add a classy touch to the coffee table, enjoying reading while sipping a hot beverage always feels nice. However, it is up to you and the budget you have decided for the gift, whether you should buy an expensive coffee table book. In case, you want to please your friend, but in a less expensive way, look for hardbound or paperback copies of books they would enjoy.

Music Collection

For a music-loving friend, there is nothing greater a gift than the gift of music itself. He or she would probably have a vast taste in music, wider than what is commonly heard. Different genres, different languages, different temperaments, your musician friend might have an inclination towards it all. You can compile his or her kind of music on an MP3 along with the songs you enjoy listening together so that he or she thinks of you while listening to it. You can even give them a music gift basket comprising of music DVDs of famous musicians from all over the world from various genres.

Wall Hanging Gifts

They make ideal housewarming gifts. Please the friend or loved one, who has recently bought or shifted to a new home, with a charming wall décor. You can spend a good amount of money on a ready made wall hanging. However, your friend would appreciate handmade décor made of jazzy embellishments and craft items. Take Do It Yourself crafts lessons online and create something wonderful depending on the theme of their interior décor.

Picture Frame

A lovely picture frame brightens up the place the moment it is displayed. These days, picture frames are available in a variety of materials. Wood and metal being the most favourite of all material, are often preferred with engravings. Make the picture frame more special as a gift by framing a painting replica of their favourite artist or someone they idolize in it. You can even frame a long forgotten picture of the two of you to bring back the memory of the good old times.

Tapestry

The best thing about giving tapestry as a gift is that, you can make one yourself and the effort that you have put in it truly shows in the intricacies. However, Do It Yourself tapestry costs more patience than it costs money. So, go ahead with it only if you think you have what it takes.

Metal Art

Metal sculptures enhance the home and garden with their elegance and rustic appearance. Wrought iron artefacts, brass figurines, copper decorative pieces look amazing in various settings and under all kinds of lightings. Besides, the more they age, the better the metal art appears that too in an effortless way. Make sure you do not pick the first thing you see in the market. Put some thought into it while making your selection.

It is wise to have a set budget in order to shop the best comfortably.





