5 Tips to Buying a Charmed Book of Shadows Replica

The Charmed Replica Book is the most sought after piece of memorabilia from the Charmed show. The beautiful green leather bound gold parchment pages are a breathtaking work of art. The book is filled with spells, potions, demons and all sorts of mystical creatures and objects. Here are 5 great tips for getting your own special piece of the Charmed history.

Tip One: The first thing you must decide is will you make or buy a charmed replica book. Making your own book can be a really fun process. Making the book yourself adds personal value to your keep sake. In This article I will however assume you want to buy an actual bound book.

Tip Two: The Charmed replica can run between $100.00-$500.00 dollars for the full replica. You must look around for a reputable seller. You should ask the seller these questions. How long they have been making the Charmed book of shadows. Will they personalize your book with your name on the “This book belongs to” page? Do they have a return policy? What will happen if you are not satisfied with your purchase?

Tip Three: I have many people call me very excited that they have bought a Charmed book of shadows replica that is between $10.00-$30.00. On average 95% of the time it is not a bound book that they have purchased it is an eBook which is digital page copies of the Charmed book of shadows. An eBook is an inexpensive way for you to put together the book of shadows on your own. With an eBook you will have to print the pages yourself and make or buy a cover for your replica book. If you do decide to make your own, you should buy the digital pages on a CD instead of in an eBook format as a hard copy is much easier not to lose or misplace.

Tip Four: If the price is too good to be true, The book probably is an eBook. You will need to make sure you ask the seller if the item is a bound book or an eBook. Just this one question will save you and the seller a lot of time.

Tip Five: A good question to ask any seller is how long it will take for you to receive the book. Some replicas can take a month to finish and others may be ready to ship at the time of purchase.





