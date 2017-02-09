5 Things to Expect from a Jewelry Store

There are many circumstances in life where decisions should be made seriously. That is why I had put together the 5 most important things to expect from a jewelry store when hunting for your next piece of ornament. I have always been of the idea that buying jewelry is an investment that you make for yourself or for others. Here are the 5 important things to expect from a jewelry store:

Service –

Service includes: from store presentation to how the "expert" treats you. The person behind the counter should be able to give you a sense of trust, if you know what I mean. Buying jewelry is something to take seriously, not only when buying the ring you already saw once before or even when starting to look for the perfect jewelry from the very beginning.

Before going to a jewelry store or browsing on jewelry stores online, one should always have an idea of ​​what you are looking for, be it a ring, necklace or pendant.

Knowledge –

"Once you are in front of a person that is taking care of you at the jewelry store, you will have a very short time on making your decision". That was what a friend told me once when I was going shopping for jewelry a few years ago. I am the kind of person that shops very, very fast, does not matter what it is. But really, shopping for jewelry means that you are "investing" on a gift or on a personal treat. Take you time, ask questions, if you did not do your research before launching yourself to the jewelry store. Ask questions until you feel comfortable with what you are buying.

Quality and Store Popularity –

Always ask yourself, is this store certified? Will it be here next time to fix my bracelet if something happens to it? Believe it or not, many of us try to get stuff cheap by visiting "the corner jewelry store". Granted! You got your fabulous white and yellow gold dolphin pendant … and at a really cheap price. WOW!

Suddenly you notice that you dolphin's skin starts pealing off, the white and yellow gold is turning to a pale white or even rusty. Oh no! it is fantasy. You go back to the store and they do not have a quality policy or worst … they are just not there.

Find a store that you heard about before. You will feel better purchasing your jewelry and will have a peace of mind.

Value –

Value is a very important point when purchasing jewelry. There are a few factors that need to be considered when finding the value of jewelry. What kind of jewelry are you buying? Pearls, diamonds, gold, silver, any other metals? My advise on this, other than doing your research before going out to purchase your jewelry, like I wrote before … ask questions related to the piece of jewelry you are considering.

Selection –

A good jewelry store should have a wide selection of jewelry to choose from including jewelry collections, jewelry sets, matching sets, colors, gems, pearls, diamonds, gold, silver, titanium, platinum, tungsten and more and more types of jewelry. There are some materials used for making jewelry that are still being introduced to the public such as tungsten carbide and timascus, so there will be some jewelry stores that probably will not carry them at this time.

As a conclusion, I believe that the more you educate yourself on buying jewelry, the more you will enjoy your purchase. Keep high expectations when visiting a jewelry store online or at the physical location. Always ask questions, the answers may lead you to making a better decision on your purchase. Pay attention to details related to the jewelry store, the jeweler, and the jewelry you are contemplating at that moment.

No matter what your final decision is, you should always feel comfortable and happy at the end of your journey.





