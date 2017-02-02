5 Reasons To Love Aquamarine Engagement Rings

Gorgeous and stunning aquamarine engagement rings are a perfect choice for couples looking for non-diamond, affordable or unique rings. Aquamarine offers much more than just eye-catching beauty, and it is one of the best gemstones to use for engagement wedding rings.

1. Aquamarine Is Durable

Aquamarine rates a 7.5 to 8.0 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale, and rings made with aquamarine require no special care. It is a highly durable gemstone which can hold up to daily wear – on par with topaz and morganite. Aquamarine is readily found in nature too without inner inclusions or outside blemishes; high clarity gemstones with no inclusions and blemishes have minimized risks for chipping or cracking when exposed to hard knocks or increased pressure. Because of its high clarity rating, aquamarine is even more durable than an emerald.

2. Aquamarine Rings Are Priced For Any Budget

Brilliant inexpensive engagement rings made with aquamarine gemstones are available for less than $500 dollars, and exquisite ring styles featuring aquamarines and diamonds are available for more than $5,000 dollars. There is a huge selection of aquamarine rings in a wide range of prices, and couples have an almost endless amount of styles to choose from regardless of their budget.

3. Aquamarine Wedding Rings Are Unique

Gemstone engagement and wedding rings have become quite popular in recent years, and rings made with aquamarine offer a unique take on the more popular sapphire, emerald and ruby engagement rings. Plus, the subtle water blue of aquamarine combined with vivid flashes of light showcases a clean and classy look – one that is unique yet sophisticated at the same time.

4. Aquamarine Is Versatile

Aquamarine is a gemstone cutter’s dream – it cuts cleanly and has a low risk for breaking or cleaving. Because the gemstone may be cut into any shape, an aquamarine can be styled to fit any engagement ring design including emerald, brilliant round, baguette, Asscher, and princess shapes. Plus, gemstone cutters often use aquamarine to experiment with new types of cuts and designs.

Aquamarine is also frequently discovered in extremely large carat sizes, including high clarity gemstones which weigh hundreds of pounds. Due to the large sizes of aquamarine which are commonly found, aquamarine rings are available in a wide range of carat sizes from tiny intricately cut gemstones to large and vivid gumball bling sizes.

5. Aquamarine Engagement Rings Are Gorgeous

Last but not least, aquamarine wedding rings are absolutely stunning. Aquamarine has a refractive index (a measure of the gemstone’s ability to capture and reflect light) of 1.57 to 1.58. The refractive index of aquamarine is comparable to an emerald, and just under a ruby or sapphire. A custom cut aquamarine gemstone has a lustrous and radiant glow – perfect for engagement and wedding rings.

Tips for Choosing the Best Aquamarine Wedding Rings

Aquamarine engagement rings are valued by the quality of the aquamarine gemstone and the gemstone’s cut and color; carat size has little to do with the price of the rings. The most highly valued aquamarine gemstones have a custom cut, a deep blue color and a perfect clarity grade. The lighter blue aquamarines, and aquamarines with light hints of green, are quite beautiful too – and often preferred for engagement and wedding rings – but they are not valued as highly as the deeper blue gemstones. To make sure you are paying the right price for your ring, examine the qualities of the gemstone’s cut, clarity and color characteristics before you buy.





