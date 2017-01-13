5 Keys To Lifting Your SUV

Lifted trucks offer great styling and performance benefits. Raising your truck or SUV adds a beefy look surely will grab the attention of other drivers. The correct lift kit also gives you the capacity to travel off-road.

There are positive aspects that a lift can offer your vehicle, however, there are at least as many negatives to consider before purchasing.

First and foremost is safety; Lift kits elevate the center of gravity of your truck, making it more prone to rollovers. Lifts also raise the height of the bumper (and any reinforcement material behind the bumper) which could cause serious injury in an accident. Bumpers were made to collide with other bumpers, not other passengers. Also, sitting up high can improve visibility for a driver who is looking directly ahead, but what about those annoying cars riding in your blind spot? Now all of these negatives aren’t reasons not to put a lift on your SUV, just items to consider before purchasing, ensuring you do a quality job that will endure the life of your car.

Have you considered what your stock wheels will look like on your new and improved “monster” truck? Many truck owners also purchase new tires and rims to match the look of their lifted truck. This is a great idea and continues to add to the individuality of your vehicle. However, don’t forget that this will likely add more expense to your project. Another drawback is that when you significantly change wheel size, it is necessary to recalibrate your speedometer. This can easily be taken care of by the mechanic who mounts your lift system.

Another thing to consider is ride quality. Is my new lift going to alter the feel of my car? Will a drive down the highway become less smooth? What about fuel economy? Although lift kits undoubtedly make an off-road trip much more enjoyable and smoother, the case may not be the same on the highway. Ask to test drive a raised vehicle at your local dealer to grasp the feel of sitting higher than usual.

Once you have addressed the issues with lifting your truck or SUV, it is time to decide what kind of lift you need. There are two different options: a body lift or a suspension lift. A suspension lift kit raises the entire frame, engine, and power train, using springs, to your desired height. This option is ideal for the true off-road enthusiast. It is a bit more pricey than the other option, but provides you the best clearance for off-road capabilities. A body lift is just that, lifting the body. It does not lift the frame. This method is often a lot cheaper and looks great, but does not give your truck more clearance when off-roading. If you want to make your truck look unique and stylish, and only need to drive on established roads, a body lift is probably your best option.

The next step in your search for a truck lift kit is making the purchase. Most importantly you should look around to find the best deals and quality equipment. Get quotes from your local body shop. Ask them what kits they would recommend and how much it will cost to install each type of kit. Don’t forget to get a timeline of how long the project will take. The internet is also a great source. Search for different lifts online and compare prices to your body shop. A good way to save money is to purchase the kit of your choice online and then bring it to your local mechanic and have them install it for you. Another good place to look is in truck magazines. They not only have excellent advertisements selling the latest and greatest lift kits, but the magazine could also provide some insight into which companies have good warranties, and which kits have stood the test of time and durability.

Before jumping on the lift kit bandwagon, don’t forget the issues concerning your vehicle and a lift kit. By doing the research and finding the best lift kit for your truck you are ensuring thousands of miles of off-road bliss ahead!





Source by Jake Newberry