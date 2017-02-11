4 Useful Tips for Online Dating Sites

Online dating is a major option for meeting other like-minded individuals in search of a fun or serious relationship. It is estimated that nearly 40% of singles use one of the online sites or apps to meet a potential partner. But a lot of time can be wasted aimlessly visiting the dating sites with no real plan. Here are a few things to do to be more successful when using the online dating sites:

Photos are important

The photo used on the profile has a significant impact on your success rate. Try to use the photo that has you looking directly at the camera and smiling – this is a great way to show you are confident, healthy and friendly. It is essential to be honest and use the up-to-date photo. For those users that have been on the dating sites for a while without success, it may help to replace the main portfolio photo every so often. This can make it seem like you are a new user and it can help to renew the interest in your profile. Also, don’t be tempted to crop or airbrush the photo. This gives a misleading impression that isn’t likely to be appreciated at a later date.

Get the profile checked

While it might be awkward to ask, it certainly helps to have a friend read and check your profile. This should help with not only checking on the spelling, but also to look for overused phrases or clichés. It helps to write the profile that has the potential to grab the attention of the reader within the first 30-40 words. Try to avoid writing the long and drawn out profile, because it is less likely to be read. It can help to use words that convey health and vitality, such as those related to activities (cycling, dancing, tennis, running, yoga, etc.).

Send messages

Being proactive on the dating sites and sending the first message to other users is a simple way to get your profile more noticed. Set aside a few hours a day to write the custom and unique message to different members. After a short period of writing these introductory messages, there is a much greater chance of getting a positive response, compared to those that just wait for someone to contact them. Avoid using a standard cut and paste message and keep it simple while avoiding any heavy talk in the initial messages.

Keep the options open

There is no need to limit the interactions to one person at a time. Many people will have ongoing discussions with several users at the same time. Also, meeting up for the first time shouldn’t be made into too much of a big deal. A first date can happen after exchanging two or three messages. Until a face-to-face meeting takes place, it can be difficult to know if there is anything real that connects you to the other party.





Source by Leo Eigenberg