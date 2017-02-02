3 Ways To Run a Background Check On Daughter’s Boyfriend

Your daughter met a new guy, seems nice and cute but you are still worried. How can you know who he really is, what his past and what he is hiding from her? Maybe he has criminal past, maybe he is addicted to drugs or a murderer that just got out? I know you won’t sleep at nights until you will find out all the details about this guy but how you can do it? Here you can find 3 ways to run a background check on you daughter’s boyfriend!

First way:

You can use services of private investigation companies for your target. It is pretty easy you can find those companies everywhere today. Just open a phonebook and pick the one you want to use. They will do all the work for you. But personally I don’t recommend you to use these services because it’s going to cost you and you will wait a couple of weeks for results.

Second way:

Use the government databases to run a background check on your daughter’s boyfriend. You can call to the police station (I think) and ask from them to find all the records for the name you will give them. It’s a good way and it’s free but you should know that the police databases old and aren’t updated for months or years, so they can find nothing because their database are not updated but the guy is a drug dealer…it can happen!

Third way:

You can use online background services to check anyone’s background. It will cost you money but it’s pretty easy and very fast. You will get the records in one minute, you can print it or download it to your pc. It will cost you some money but not much, around 25-35 USD and that is not much for instant and updated results. But there are a lot of scams with these services. Most of them won’t give you more than an address and a phone number so you should avoid that kind of sites.





Source by Dima Gerashenko