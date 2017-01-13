3 Keys to Passing the PE Exam

So you have decided to take the PE exam, and you want to know what it will take to pass. This is clearly a good question, for the answer will dominate your life for however long you have to prepare. Follow these three simple strategies and your first attempt might very well be the charm.

#1 – Adequate Time

Start preparing for the exam at least 6 months before the exam. Currently, the PE exams are offered twice a year, in late October and mid April. Plan on intense studying for the first 5 of the 6 months, leaving the last month to pull together all your resources and prepare your mind for the exam. In the years I’ve been helping people prepare for PE Exams, I have taught review courses in many forms: short, long, live, online. I have found 6 months to be the optimal timeframe to adequately cover the range of topics that you need to review at a pace that allows you to truly comprehend the material. It is also the best timeframe for being able to retain the information for the exam. Start too soon and you run the risk of forgetting things when the exam rolls around. Start too late and there are just going to be topics that will not stick.

During this 6-month review period, you need to be willing to devote at least 15 hours each week to your review. I realize that’s a big chunk of time each week, but if you are going to look over all the topics you might encounter on the exam, that’s what it’s going to take. Remember, you do not have to address everything you had in school. Many topics you would never see on the PE exam, and others are too hard for most examinees. But you do need to cover the workable topics that will be on the exam to give yourself a familiarity with the types of problems you are likely to see. Being able to recognize a problem and quickly identify its general type is key to solving it quickly, moving on to the next problem, and ultimately passing the exam.

#2 – Organized Review

Because no one can go through every possible resource or problem related to any PE Exam discipline, another key strategy for success is to be organized. Everyone approaches learning a little differently, and an organizational process that works for one person may not be best for another. Here are some organizational strategies that I have found to work for most people.

Gather the appropriate resources for your discipline: reference manuals, practice exams, online tutorials, etc.

Make a list of the topics you will see on the exam. These can be gleaned from the specifications for your exam. Then approach one topic at a time, working through all your various resources, reading all the references and problems for that topic. Then move on to the next topic on the list.

Organize your notes and solutions by topic in notebooks that you can take into the exam. You should include copies of pages from your reference books. Doing this will greatly improve your ability to quickly find the reference that you need during the exam. It has been my experience that textbooks are not very useful during the exam. It’s just too time-consuming to find what you need in them. Notebooks that you have created with familiar problems will be a much more reliable resource.

Gather a targeted set of other resources to bring with you to the exam. You can only effectively use a resource that you are very familiar with, so resist the urge to bring everything you own.

#3 – Exam Strategy

It is vital to go into the exam with a plan to work all the “low-hanging” fruit first. By that I mean that the first time you go through the exam, you only work problems that are very familiar to you and that you can work very quickly and easily. You may only work 10 of the 40 problems the first time through, that’s okay. The second time through, work problems that are familiar and you think you can work without too much trouble. Repeat that process again and again until you have exhausted all that you can work and guessed at the ones you absolutely know you can’t work. Then spend the remaining time, probably as much as an hour, trying to work the last 10 or so problems you may be able to work. You will be surprised at how smart you become over the course of the exam working this way. Whatever you do, do not get stuck early on and not get to all the problems at least once. The exam is about what you know, not what you don’t know. Let the obviously difficult problems go, and don’t look back. You do not have to make a 100, only a 70 to pass.

I have made these three strategies the cornerstones of the PE Exam reviews that I teach, and over the years I have found them to be consistently effective. No one can guarantee your success on the exam, but if you devote adequate time, organize your review and your resources properly, and have an effective exam day strategy, your first attempt can indeed be the charm. Being thoroughly prepared and having a plan can bring a peace of mind that will give you the clear mind and calm spirit on exam day that are the keys to success.





Source by Dr Tom Brown, PE